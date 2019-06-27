‘End lynch terror’: Indians protest brutal beating of Muslim man (PHOTOS)
Video footage of the attack shows 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari being beaten with sticks by a group of people while tied to a pole in Kharsawan district in Jharkhand on June 18. He had reportedly been caught stealing and a mob turned on him, forcing him to chant a Hindu nationalist phrase as he was being thrashed.Also on rt.com VIDEO of Indian mob lynching Muslim while forcing him to praise Hindu gods sparks national outrage
Ansari was tortured for 12 hours before the mob brought him to the authorities, claiming he had injured himself by falling during a burglary. Police jailed him and didn’t bring him to the hospital for four days He was pronounced dead soon after arriving at a local hospital.
Jharkhand is a state born out of sacrifices of most oppressed. People like Jayant Sinha, who garland mob lynchers, shouldn't be allowed to insult its proud legacy. As PM said, we should isolate such people & those who back him in Jharkhand, & elsewhere #IndiaAgainstLynchTerrorpic.twitter.com/agyLhxM03t— Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) June 27, 2019
People from more than 50 cities came on the streets to protest against hate and mob lynchings.#IndiaAgainstLynchTerror#Lynchistanpic.twitter.com/odpBIbxJsp— عدنان حامد अदनान हामिद (@_adnan_hamid_) June 27, 2019
Police investigating the attack arrested 11 people on Monday, and two officers have been suspended.
Thousands of protesters marching in Indian cities on Wednesday called for an end to lynch mob violence, and demanded the police and the government take action to curb violent attacks. #JusticeForTabrez and #IndiaAgainstLynchTerror trended on social media.
#IndiaAgainstLynchTerror Protest all over India for #TabrezAnsari— Rashid (@DrRashid_actvms) June 27, 2019
We will not allow to change our India into #Lynchistanpic.twitter.com/IBd3PYj9eF
Dharna going on in front of Raj Bhavan, Ranchi, Jharkhand. Ex Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari also sitting there with hundreds others. #IndiaAgainstLynchTerror@cjwerleman@vijaita@kawalpreetdu@imMAK02@imMAK02@nadeemkhanUAHpic.twitter.com/O1olQwiUJw— Khalid Saifi (@KSaifi) June 26, 2019
Politicians have also responded to Ansari’s death, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being accused of encouraging right-wing Hindu nationalism.
The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2019
But, some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state.
None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand: PM @narendramodi
Modi called for “the strictest possible punishment to the accused” in parliament, and said it was unfair for people to call the BJP-ruled state of Jharkahand “a hub of lynching.”
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!