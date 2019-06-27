 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘End lynch terror’: Indians protest brutal beating of Muslim man (PHOTOS)

Published time: 27 Jun, 2019 09:50
Get short URL
‘End lynch terror’: Indians protest brutal beating of Muslim man (PHOTOS)
People hold placards during a protest against the lynching of a Muslim man Tabrez Ansari by a Hindu mob, in Ahmedabad © Amit Dave / Reuters
Protests erupted in cities across India as people expressed their outrage over the brutal, fatal beating of a Muslim man by a violent mob. The demonstrators called for an end to “lynch terror” and violence against Muslims.

Video footage of the attack shows 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari being beaten with sticks by a group of people while tied to a pole in Kharsawan district in Jharkhand on June 18. He had reportedly been caught stealing and a mob turned on him, forcing him to chant a Hindu nationalist phrase as he was being thrashed. 

Also on rt.com VIDEO of Indian mob lynching Muslim while forcing him to praise Hindu gods sparks national outrage

Ansari was tortured for 12 hours before the mob brought him to the authorities, claiming he had injured himself by falling during a burglary. Police jailed him and didn’t bring him to the hospital for four days He was pronounced dead soon after arriving at a local hospital. 

Police investigating the attack arrested 11 people on Monday, and two officers have been suspended. 

Thousands of protesters marching in Indian cities on Wednesday called for an end to lynch mob violence, and demanded the police and the government take action to curb violent attacks. #JusticeForTabrez and #IndiaAgainstLynchTerror trended on social media. 

Politicians have also responded to Ansari’s death, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being accused of encouraging right-wing Hindu nationalism. 

Modi called for “the strictest possible punishment to the accused” in parliament, and said it was unfair for people to call the BJP-ruled state of Jharkahand “a hub of lynching.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies