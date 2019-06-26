Ukraine exits in protest after PACE confirms full restoration of Russian voting rights

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution confirming full restoration of all rights and voting powers of the Russian delegation, prompting the Ukrainian delegation to withdraw in protest.

Moscow’s voting rights had been stripped in 2014, after Crimea voted in a referendum to rejoin Russia, but PACE ruled on Monday that all member states have the “rights to vote, to speak and to be represented in the Assembly and its bodies shall not be suspended or withdrawn in the context of a challenge to or reconsideration of credentials.”

PACE has voted, by 116 votes to 62, with 15 abstentions, to ratify the credentials of the Russian delegation, after they were challenged yesterday. Full text of the resolution coming soon... — PACE (@PACE_News) June 26, 2019

Responding to the return of Russia as a fully-fledged member of PACE, the Ukrainian delegation announced it would leave the body in protest, with one member even declaring "all Russians are bastards” after the decision.

Following a challenge on Tuesday, PACE voted by 116 votes to 62 (with 15 abstentions) to ratify the credentials of the Russian delegation.

Moscow said on Monday that Russia's return to PACE was a "very positive" development and "victory of common sense."

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Georgia have reportedly decided to follow Ukraine out of the European body in opposition to Russia's return.

