7.3- magnitude earthquake strikes Banda sea off Indonesia coast

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hit a remote part of Indonesia in the Banda Sea. There has been no tsunami warning.

The quake struck some 300 km (190 mi) to the northwest of Saumlaki, a village in Indonesia at the depth of 208 km (129 miles), according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake located some 319 km (198 mi) of the capital and the most populous city of the Indonesian province of Maluku, Ambon, which is a home to some 430,000 residents.

According to the USGS estimates, there is low likelihood of casualties and damage resulting from the quake.

