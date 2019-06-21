 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran has ‘indisputable’ evidence US drone violated airspace, FM says

Published time: 21 Jun, 2019 09:18 Edited time: 21 Jun, 2019 09:51
Iran has ‘indisputable’ evidence US drone violated airspace, FM says
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei seen near a Khordad 3 system, said to have been used to shoot down a US military drone earlier this week © Reuters / Fars news
Iran’s deputy foreign minister claimed Thursday that his country has strong evidence that the downed US Navy surveillance drone violated Iranian airspace, adding that Tehran won’t hesitate “a moment” to tackle any aggression.

“There [is] indisputable evidence about the presence of this drone in Iran’s airspace,” Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said in a phone call with the Swiss envoy, Markus Leitner, adding that “some parts of [the drone’s] wreckage have been retrieved from Iranian territorial waters.” 

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian military published a video which they say shows the nation’s air defenses shooting down a high-altitude US Navy surveillance UAV.

In the phone call, Araqchi also urged Washington to respect Iran’s borders, both aerial and maritime, telling Leitner “the Islamic Republic of Iran would not hesitate for a moment to decisively defend its territory against any aggression.”

A similar call was made by Majid Takht-e Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, saying it is high time the international community pressured the US into ending its “unlawful and destabilizing” actions in the Persian Gulf.

