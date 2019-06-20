 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Brain fever’ kills 150 children in India as more cases emerge

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 15:46 Edited time: 20 Jun, 2019 15:51
Child suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome lies on a bed at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar © Reuters / Alasdair Pal
Over 150 children have now died of Encephalitis in Bihar, India and over 400 have been hospitalized in an outbreak linked to a toxic substance in lychee fruit that can affect under-nourished children.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), known as ‘Chamki Bukhar’ in India, is a brain inflammation disease. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, and unconsciousness.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said a team of experts has been deployed to the area to help with the treatment of patients and a house-to-house active case finding mission has begun in affected areas.

Eight additional Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances have been deployed to transport patients in the affected districts, Vardhan told ANI.

Out of the 150 children that have died, 119 passed away in Muzaffarpur alone, CNN News 18 reports.

