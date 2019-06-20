‘Brain fever’ kills 150 children in India as more cases emerge

Over 150 children have now died of Encephalitis in Bihar, India and over 400 have been hospitalized in an outbreak linked to a toxic substance in lychee fruit that can affect under-nourished children.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), known as ‘Chamki Bukhar’ in India, is a brain inflammation disease. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, and unconsciousness.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said a team of experts has been deployed to the area to help with the treatment of patients and a house-to-house active case finding mission has begun in affected areas.

Eight additional Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances have been deployed to transport patients in the affected districts, Vardhan told ANI.

Out of the 150 children that have died, 119 passed away in Muzaffarpur alone, CNN News 18 reports.

