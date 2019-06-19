 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 18:01 Edited time: 19 Jun, 2019 18:30
Budapest Airport open again after damaged runway caused 'chaos' and delay of all flights
©  REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Budapest Airport has re-opened after a damaged runway caused panic and chaos on Wednesday evening, prompting all flights to be delayed and the airport to be temporarily closed.

Reports from local Hungarian media said many flights were diverted to Vienna and Bratislava.

"Every flight delayed, no announcements, departure boards not working," tweeted the Guardian's Shaun Walker.

At one point, as many as 28 flights were waiting for take-off as construction work is being done on the airport's second runway.

The chaos reportedly began when a piece of concrete loosened from the runway and pierced the wheel of an Airbus A321 Wizz Air plane arriving from Stockholm.

