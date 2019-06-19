Budapest Airport open again after damaged runway caused 'chaos' and delay of all flights

Budapest Airport has re-opened after a damaged runway caused panic and chaos on Wednesday evening, prompting all flights to be delayed and the airport to be temporarily closed.

Reports from local Hungarian media said many flights were diverted to Vienna and Bratislava.

"Every flight delayed, no announcements, departure boards not working," tweeted the Guardian's Shaun Walker.

At one point, as many as 28 flights were waiting for take-off as construction work is being done on the airport's second runway.

Runway was damaged, causing injury to a Wizz Air flight. as the other runway is under construction, the whole airport had to be closed. they say it might open around 8pm. Many flights were diverted to Vienna or Bratislava. https://t.co/6AnxgOEBXN — Viktória Serdült (@sviki1980) June 19, 2019

The chaos reportedly began when a piece of concrete loosened from the runway and pierced the wheel of an Airbus A321 Wizz Air plane arriving from Stockholm.

UPDATE: maintenance is over, airport reopened a few minutes ago. — Viktória Serdült (@sviki1980) June 19, 2019

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.