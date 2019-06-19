 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Price for democracy? Venezuela’s Maduro says plot to kill him cost $20mn

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 15:29
Get short URL
Price for democracy? Venezuela’s Maduro says plot to kill him cost $20mn
©  REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said foreign backers financed the failed attempt on his life last summer to the tune of $20 million, which he says was distributed to opposition members in neighboring Colombia.

“The plan to kill me that was executed in August cost several million, there is talk of 20 million dollars,” President Maduro told the Bolivarian Army Academy on Tuesday at an event televised on state media.

The president thanked the military and intelligence services for warding off the attack and commended them for bravery, adding they “saved the peace of the republic.”

Price for democracy? Venezuela’s Maduro says plot to kill him cost $20mn
President Maduro at a promotion event for the presidential honor guard in Caracas, Venezuela, June 18, 2019. ©  Reuters / Handout

The plan required foreign funding – in dollars – he said, and singled out Julio Borges, a well-known figure among the opposition, as the principal author of the plot.

Also on rt.com Would-be Maduro drone assassin speaks to CNN

Earlier this year, President Maduro suggested in an interview with Russian outlet RIA Novosti that US President Donald Trump personally gave the order to have him killed, but provided no evidence to support the claim.

Two explosive-laden drones detonated over a crowd in Caracas on August 4, 2018 as President Maduro addressed the Bolivarian National Guard. The incident was deemed an assassination attempt and a number of opposition figures were arrested in response.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies