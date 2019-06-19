 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi Arabia responsible for ‘premediated execution’ of Khashoggi – UN

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 12:45
© AFP / Yasin Akgul
Riyadh bears responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN investigator said, calling for a further probe into Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the crime.

Khashoggi was a victim of “a deliberate, premediated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible,” Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, said on Wednesday.

She made the remarks following the end of a six-month inquiry into the case. The rapporteur called for an additional probe into the role senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may have played in Khashoggi’s murder.

Indeed, this human rights inquiry has shown that there is sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation.

A critic of the Saudi Royal family and Washington Post contributor, Khashoggi was allegedly killed in October after he entered Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkish officials claimed that he was murdered by a hit squad dispatched by the Saudis. Riyadh claimed that the journalist had died in a spontaneous fistfight, which erupted inside the building, and denied that the royal family was in any way involved in the incident.

Khashoggi’s demise sparked outrage worldwide and led to the US sanctioning several Saudi officials.

