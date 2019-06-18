 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon announces $250 million in military aid to Ukraine

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 14:18 Edited time: 18 Jun, 2019 14:48
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian and US servicemen unload armoured cars from a plane at Kiev airport. ©AFP / Sergei Supinsky
The US will provide Ukraine with $250 million worth of military equipment, training and support, the Pentagon announced, saying Ukraine’s Navy and marines would be among the beneficiaries.

The Ukrainian military will get sniper rifles, grenade launchers, counter-battery radar systems, night vision equipment and communication devices, the Pentagon statement said. The inventory does not seem to deviate from what Kiev received as military aid from Washington over the previous years.

The statement said the package will bring total US security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014, when a US-backed coup in Kiev ousted Ukraine’s elected government. Kiev accused Russia of starting the conflict and requested military assistance from Western nations.

Washington’s assistance escalated under the Trump administration, which agreed to provide the Ukrainians with more advanced lethal weapons like anti-tank missiles, a move that his predecessor in the White House wouldn’t take.

The announcement comes amid the transition period for Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelensky, who campaigned on a promise to eradicate corruption and bring peace to the country. His rhetoric, however, became more belligerent after his inauguration.

