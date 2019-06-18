 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nightmare fuel: Giant spider pictured eating POSSUM in Tasmania (PHOTO)

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 10:49
(L) Huntsman spider © Pixabay (R) Pygmy possum © Flickr
A massive huntsman spider was pictured chowing down on a possum in a shocking image captured in Tasmania, Australia.

The spider was spotted midway through munching on a pygmy possum at Mount Field National Park in Tasmania by a couple enjoying a romantic getaway. The huntsman had the head and some of the possum’s body in its mouth as it hung from the wall of a building.

Justine Latton shared the unbelievable photo to the Tasmanian Insects and Spiders Facebook page, where it was shared over 6,400 times and was met with a deluge of comments as people expressed shock and awe at the enormous arachnid’s hearty appetite.

The stunned reactions included remarks about how amazing nature really is, and that “everyone’s gotta eat, but man!”

Pygmy possums are an endangered species and grow to about 12 cms and weigh up to 50 grams. Huntsman spiders are large, hairy and can have a leg span of up to 15 centimeters. While they have been known to eat small birds and frogs, possums are less likely to be on their menu.

