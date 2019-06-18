Bella Hadid apologizes for Instagram story that sparked outrage in Saudi Arabia, UAE
The model, 22, shared the image of her shoe leaning against an airport window to her Instagram stories on Sunday with the caption, “another one.”
Showing the sole of your shoe is perceived as an insult in Arab culture and the backlash was immediate with Twitter commenters sharing the hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist.
The model’s social media was inundated with Saudi and Emirati flag emojis as well as shoe emojis. Critics swiftly called on major fashion brands Dior and Versace to stop working with Hadid by threatening to boycott their products and striking out at Hadid for her “fake ‘apology.’”
I am boycotting your products until you stop working with #bellahadid#boycottversace#BellaHadidIsRacist— Zuned Othman (@therealzuned) June 17, 2019
Listen. We can see through this fake "apology".@Dior are worried about losing customers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE after your DISGUSTING posts. And so they should be.— Kate Stewart (@KateStewart22) June 17, 2019
Your words are worthless.#BellaHadidIsRacist#boycottdior
Hadid’s father is Palestinian, so many social media users construed the airport image as some kind of statement, though the model denied even seeing the planes in the background when she posted the image and insisted it had “NOTHING to do with politics.”
Hadid was involved in another racism row in February 2017 after sharing an image of her sister Gigi holding up a Buddha cookie and squinting her eyes to imitate an Asian face.
