Explosions rock Syrian military zone in suburbs of Damascus (PHOTOS)

A large explosion has hit a military zone in the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state TV reported. Following the initial report, pictures surfaced on social media claiming to show the aftermath of the blast.

The explosion was reported around 6pm local time on Saturday. Shortly afterwards, residents reported hearing a second blast in the same area.

الصوت الذي سمع صداه في دمشق ناتج عن انفجار في منطقة عسكرية بمشروع دمر pic.twitter.com/GdEtuPKrLM — #حسين_مرتضى (@HoseinMortada) June 15, 2019

The explosion reportedly took place in Dummar, to the west of Damascus. State TV said that the area hit was a military zone, and that the blast was caused by wildfires burning in dry grass nearby. The fires ignited ammunition stored at an army ammunition depot, the state TV netowrk reported, citing a military source.

Researchers on social media also attempted to pinpoint the location of the explosion.

Large explosion reported in west #Damascus, #Syria south of #Dummar. Reminder-The area is home of #SAA tunnels, bunkers and underground facilities. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/QKbXlzgGm3 — Observer IL - #OSINT Analysis (@Obs_IL) June 15, 2019

