Explosions rock Syrian military zone in suburbs of Damascus (PHOTOS)

Published time: 15 Jun, 2019 15:36 Edited time: 15 Jun, 2019 16:39
Damascus, Syria © Wikipedia
A large explosion has hit a military zone in the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state TV reported. Following the initial report, pictures surfaced on social media claiming to show the aftermath of the blast.

The explosion was reported around 6pm local time on Saturday. Shortly afterwards, residents reported hearing a second blast in the same area.

The explosion reportedly took place in Dummar, to the west of Damascus. State TV said that the area hit was a military zone, and that the blast was caused by wildfires burning in dry grass nearby. The fires ignited ammunition stored at an army ammunition depot, the state TV netowrk reported, citing a military source.

Researchers on social media also attempted to pinpoint the location of the explosion.

