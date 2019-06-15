Iran can’t be the only one to implement nuclear deal while others sit idle – Rouhani

Tehran will continue to renege on some commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal because it can’t become the only party to the milestone accord, the Iranian president has said.

Iran keeps sticking with the nuclear deal, even though the US pulled out of it and imposed “unlawful sanctions backed by other parties,” Hassan Rouhani said at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan.

However, the Islamic Republic cannot become the only country still remaining in the deal, he warned. If other world powers sit idle and do nothing to save the nuclear accord, Iran will keep scaling back its commitments.

Last year, Washington sided with Israel in calling the agreement “the worst deal ever,” and refused to honor its part of the bargain. The US has since re-imposed sweeping sanctions that had been lifted from Iran under the terms of the deal, and is currently seeking to cripple Tehran’s oil exports.

In May of this year, on the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal, Rouhani announced that Tehran will be gradually stop implementing the accord, giving other parties 60 days to negotiate a reversal of US actions. At the time, he also accused European signatories of failing to oppose Washington’s attempts to isolate Iran.

The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was negotiated by six world powers and offered Iran reprieve from international and unilateral sanctions in exchange for voluntarily restricting its nuclear program. The document was signed by Iran, China, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, the US and the EU.

