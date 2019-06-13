Instagram down: Users report mass worldwide service outages
Roughly two-thirds of bug reports pointed out that the mobile app was not loading, showing an error page that reads “couldn't refresh feed.” Accessing Instagram profiles on the web was also an impossible task.
“Sorry, something went wrong,” users were told in an error message. “We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."
#instagramdown Literally, every once a week!! pic.twitter.com/hm2SnGp18P— Mr. Prox (@MrProx6) June 13, 2019
#instagramdown everybody migrating to twitter after instagram is down pic.twitter.com/FrJTQsWRDU— invadermemes (@Jayjay_isdaboss) June 13, 2019
Instagram is officially the most popular topic on twitter right now. #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/MNTDfXk8w0— Marvel Bros (@TheBrosMarvel) June 13, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW