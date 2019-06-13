Instagram down: Users report mass worldwide service outages

Popular photo and video-sharing social network Instagram is suffering widespread service outage according to thousands of reports from users all across the globe who are unable to access their feeds or upload posts and stories.

Roughly two-thirds of bug reports pointed out that the mobile app was not loading, showing an error page that reads “couldn't refresh feed.” Accessing Instagram profiles on the web was also an impossible task.

“Sorry, something went wrong,” users were told in an error message. “We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW