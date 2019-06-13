 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Instagram down: Users report mass worldwide service outages
Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 22:08 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 22:25
Popular photo and video-sharing social network Instagram is suffering widespread service outage according to thousands of reports from users all across the globe who are unable to access their feeds or upload posts and stories.

Roughly two-thirds of bug reports pointed out that the mobile app was not loading, showing an error page that reads “couldn't refresh feed.” Accessing Instagram profiles on the web was also an impossible task.

“Sorry, something went wrong,” users were told in an error message. “We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

