Russia’s ‘sexiest poker player’ found dead in her home – electric shock suspected

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 11:31
© Instagram / liay5
A woman who has been hailed as Russia’s ‘sexiest poker player’ has been found dead in her Moscow home, where, it is suspected, an electric shock trauma caused her death.

Liliya Novikova was discovered in the bathroom of her apartment by a neighbor. Her parents were worried when she wasn’t answering her phone and asked the elderly woman to check on her.

The 26-year-old was a famous professional poker player who had a contract with PokerStars, had her own poker channel and ran masterclasses. Novikova was said to be a maths whizz-kidd and held a degree in engineering.

“During the first checks of young woman’s dead body, signs of electric shock trauma were registered,” The Russian Investigative Committee said, Gazeta reports.

It is thought that Novikova may have been blow-drying her hair and may have been using her mobile phone at the time. Reports have said she banged her head as a result of the electrical incident. A postmortem will be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

