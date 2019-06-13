If Iran wanted nukes 'America couldn't do anything about it' – Ayatollah Khamenei

Although Tehran does not want a nuclear bomb, if it did the US would not be able to stop them, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned, saying talks with Washington would hardly yield any results.

The Supreme Leader’s comments came on Thursday during discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, making it clear he was not interested in receiving the personal message the Japanese leader brought from US President Donald Trump.

I personally do not consider Trump worthy of exchanging any messages with, and do not have and will not have any response for him.

Khamenei said he did not want to “repeat the bitter experience” of the 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump ditched unilaterally after taking office. Despite Washington declaring a sudden urge to sit down for “honest negotiations,” Khamenei noted that “honesty is highly scarce among American statesmen.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW