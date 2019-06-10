 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Peruvian Rapunzel’ launches long-locked bid to set record for hair length (VIDEO)

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 16:52
© Ruptly
A 24-year-old woman dubbed the ‘Peruian Rapunzel’ is hoping to claim the world record for the longest hair, with shining tresses currently measuring an astonishing 5.8 feet (1.7 meters) in length.

The current record stands at 4.99 feet, but Noemi Elizabeth Romero Huaman is confident her impressively long hair can see her crowned the new title holder with the Guinness Book of World Records.

Romero told Ruptly that growing her hair so long started out as a game, but she has the added gift of it running in her family.

