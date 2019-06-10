‘Peruvian Rapunzel’ launches long-locked bid to set record for hair length (VIDEO)

A 24-year-old woman dubbed the ‘Peruian Rapunzel’ is hoping to claim the world record for the longest hair, with shining tresses currently measuring an astonishing 5.8 feet (1.7 meters) in length.

The current record stands at 4.99 feet, but Noemi Elizabeth Romero Huaman is confident her impressively long hair can see her crowned the new title holder with the Guinness Book of World Records.

Romero told Ruptly that growing her hair so long started out as a game, but she has the added gift of it running in her family.

