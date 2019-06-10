 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Doctors helped me survive; God helped me live on’: Napalm girl on life since iconic photo

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 14:57
‘Doctors helped me survive; God helped me live on’: Napalm girl on life since iconic photo
FILE PHOTO. Phan Thi Kim Phuc, also known as “Napalm Girl”, stands in front of her iconic 1972 Vietnam War photograph. ©AFP / Robin Van Lonkhuijsen
The photo of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl naked after napalm burned her clothes is one of the world’s most famous images. RT spoke to the ‘napalm girl’ about what it took for her to make it through and become the woman she is now.

Phan Thi Kim Phuc survived the severe burns she suffered in the accidental bombing on April 6, 1963, when she and other residents of her village, fleeing south, were mistaken by a South Vietnamese pilot for enemy soldiers. Terrified and in pain, she was snapped by an AP photographer and became the symbol of civilian suffering in the protracted US-backed war.

Now aged 56, Kim Phuc considers being alive, after those injuries, a miracle. Physical recovery took 14 months and 16 surgeries, but she also had to overcome mental scars that the ordeal left, learning self-appreciation despite the scars, forgiving those who caused the suffering, and finding love and purpose.

Watch the entire interview by RT’s Sophie Shevardnadze below.

