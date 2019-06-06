 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WhatsApp down across several European countries in MAJOR OUTAGE

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 10:01 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 10:17
WhatsApp down across several European countries in MAJOR OUTAGE
© Global Look Press
Instant messenger WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage across the UK with similar reports coming from The Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

Popular reporting site DownDetector registered problems with service beginning around 10:30am BST, with a spike of over 850 reports of outages logged so far.

© Down Detector

Some users report long delays in sending messages while other report no connection at all.

WhatsApp has yet to officially respond to the reports of a widespread outage.

As usual, the outage sparked major outcry across European Twitter with many users furious that their go-to means of communication went offline.

Twitter user Jani Karttunen commented:"Thank god there is Twitter. Now I know Whatsapp is really down. What would happen if Twitter was down... Where on earth I would check that?"

A user in Spain wrote:"WhatsApp spends more time down than it does working, and even worse they'll soon be displaying ads [on the service] and it'll keep failing. Everybody move to Telegram, it never goes down!"

