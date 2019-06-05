 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin and Xi talk to press after Moscow meeting (WATCH LIVE)
HomeWorld News

Iran’s Khamenei slams US’ ‘dastardly’ Middle East peace plan as ‘betrayal of Islamic world’

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 14:24
Get short URL
Iran’s Khamenei slams US’ ‘dastardly’ Middle East peace plan as ‘betrayal of Islamic world’
©  Reuters /Mohamad Torokman/ FILE PHOTO
While Trump has called the yet-unveiled Israel-Palestine peace plan by the US the “deal of the century,” Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dubbed it a “betrayal” and urged Gulf nations not to back it.

Iran’s Supreme Leader made his plea ahead of a conference in Bahrain later this month. There, Washington plans to unveil some of the details of Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner’s long touted Israel-Palestine peace proposal. The conference will be attended by representatives from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.

The aim of this conference is to realize America’s traitorous, dastardly plan on Palestine, which they have named the ‘deal of the century’,” Khamenei said in his address during the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr. Warning Iran’s Gulf rivals not to support the “dangerous” proposal, he declared that this ‘deal of the century’ will never take root, and described it as “a great betrayal of the Islamic world.

Also on rt.com Leaked Pompeo tape adds to growing doubts over Trump’s ‘deal of century’ for Middle East

While the US has kept the specifics of the plan under-wraps, all available evidence indicates that the hype over the deal is just that. On top of the EU’s skepticism and Palestine’s outright rejection of the plan, a leaked tape recently revealed that even Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has serious doubts about how it will be received by a broader audience.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies