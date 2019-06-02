 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Cruise ship crashes into tourist boat & dock on Venice canal (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 09:40 Edited time: 2 Jun, 2019 10:34
Get short URL
Cruise ship crashes into tourist boat & dock on Venice canal (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The scene of the collision on June 2, 2019 © REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri
Four people have been injured after a cruise ship plowed into a tourist boat and a dock on the busy Giudecca Canal in Venice, Italy, according to the local port authority.

The collision occurred around 8:30am local time Sunday.

Footage captured by witnesses shows alarmed passengers fleeing the dock as the looming cruise ship bears down on the river boat, horn blaring.

The smaller vessel is shunted along the side of the dock as onlookers shout warnings.

The cruise ship, MSC Opera, arrived into Venice this morning and was being pulled by tugboat to the dock when it lost control. La Repubblica reports that an investigation is underway into the cause of the collision, but that it’s suspected that the huge ship had suffered engine failure and the tow cable pulling it to dock suddenly broke.

© REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri

Lots of smaller boats had gathered in the area for the annual ‘Marriage of the Sea’ festival. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies