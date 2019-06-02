Cruise ship crashes into tourist boat & dock on Venice canal (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Four people have been injured after a cruise ship plowed into a tourist boat and a dock on the busy Giudecca Canal in Venice, Italy, according to the local port authority.

The collision occurred around 8:30am local time Sunday.

Footage captured by witnesses shows alarmed passengers fleeing the dock as the looming cruise ship bears down on the river boat, horn blaring.

The smaller vessel is shunted along the side of the dock as onlookers shout warnings.

#2giugno 11:00, proseguono le verifiche dei #vigilidelfuoco dopo l’incidente alla nave da crociera sul Molo San Basilio a #Veneziapic.twitter.com/7rJfdbPD0R — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) June 2, 2019

The cruise ship, MSC Opera, arrived into Venice this morning and was being pulled by tugboat to the dock when it lost control. La Repubblica reports that an investigation is underway into the cause of the collision, but that it’s suspected that the huge ship had suffered engine failure and the tow cable pulling it to dock suddenly broke.

Lots of smaller boats had gathered in the area for the annual ‘Marriage of the Sea’ festival.

