NASA’s X-ray image reveals entire sky in stunning detail (PHOTO)

NASA has released an incredible X-ray image mapping the entire night sky over a 22-month period, revealing a celestial fireworks display.

The fascinating image, released by NASA Thursday, was captured by the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER). It’s the result of 22 months of data, with bright spots, where the arcs of X-rays converge, representing NICER’s most observed locations during its mission.

NICER is a mission aboard the International Space Station that’s been tasked with determining the size of neutron stars – the dense remains of dead stars. It maps cosmic sources everytime the space station orbits planet Earth (every 94 minutes). This image shows NICER’s nighttime activity.

It’s hoped the extensive map could eventually allow NASA to better navigate the solar system and possibly uncover previously unknown sources along the way.

