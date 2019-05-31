 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

NASA’s X-ray image reveals entire sky in stunning detail (PHOTO)

Published time: 31 May, 2019 10:04
Get short URL
NASA’s X-ray image reveals entire sky in stunning detail (PHOTO)
© NASA / NICER
NASA has released an incredible X-ray image mapping the entire night sky over a 22-month period, revealing a celestial fireworks display.

The fascinating image, released by NASA Thursday, was captured by the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER). It’s the result of 22 months of data, with bright spots, where the arcs of X-rays converge, representing NICER’s most observed locations during its mission.

© NASA / NICER

READ MORE: Asteroid so large it has its own moon set to whizz by Earth this weekend (VIDEO)

NICER is a mission aboard the International Space Station that’s been tasked with determining the size of neutron stars – the dense remains of dead stars. It maps cosmic sources everytime the space station orbits planet Earth (every 94 minutes). This image shows NICER’s nighttime activity.

It’s hoped the extensive map could eventually allow NASA to better navigate the solar system and possibly uncover previously unknown sources along the way.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies