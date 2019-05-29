‘We will win!’ Netanyahu vows better result in snap elections after historic coalition failure
Published time: 29 May, 2019 21:33 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 21:53
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to win a snap election in September after he failed to meet the deadline to form a coalition government and the parliament, for the first time in history, voted to dissolve itself.
“We will run a sharp, clear election campaign which will bring us victory. We will win, we will win and the public will win,” Netanyahu told reporters in a brief statement after parliament voted to dissolve itself.Also on rt.com Israeli parliament votes to dissolve after Netanyahu fails to form government
DETAILS TO FOLLOW