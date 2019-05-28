Is the # sign a symbol of Nazism and white supremacy? 4chan is trying to make people think so
The 4chan pranksters are trying to trick social media users (and the media) into believing that it is a secret alt-right symbol, however — and some “disgusted” Twitter users have been urging their followers to immediately cease all use of the popular pound sign.
We need to stop facism and nazis within current society. i just found out that the # symbol is a hidden nazi symbol that white supremacists and nazis use to communicate to each other with. im disgusted everyone has to stop using the hashtag symbol NOW! #ashtag#kickthenazi#4chanpic.twitter.com/oY4IFQmKiG— xraypandaz (@xraypandaz) May 25, 2019
It all started with a post on the /pol/ (“politically incorrect”) message board, in which an anonymous user calls on fellow 4chan-ers to “start using # to represent the swastika on memes and social media.”
It will be “the perfect win-win situation,” the user writes, adding that Twitter (where the symbol is used most frequently) “will have to accept blatant nazism on its forum's [sic] or it will effectively have to find a way to get rid of the sites [sic] core mechanics.” Co-opting the hashtag could “f*ck up Twitter” and “force corporations to stop putting hashtags on every f*cking ad ever,” the nameless user continued.
#bashthehash#honkhonklerpic.twitter.com/Qnu48LojQm— Nivo (@Nivodius) May 25, 2019
The campaign was dubbed ‘Bash the Hash’ in a reference to the anti-fascist ‘Bash the Fash’ memes — and some social media users quickly bought into the whole thing, tweeting warnings that the inoffensive pound sign is a “hate symbol of the right,” proving how easily the public can be duped and manipulated.
This is a hate symbol of the right!#bashthehash#women#bethechangepic.twitter.com/pNOy8Ufz2w— npc8907349348 (@npc8907349348) May 25, 2019
#bashthehash THIS IS A WHITE SUPREMACY SYMBOL AND ITS USE SHOULD BE PREVENTED IMMEDIATELY! this is so fucking disgusting pic.twitter.com/EQg6ik1B5d— Aki (@Akisada13) May 27, 2019
Not everyone was fooled, however…
Watching dumbasses think this is legit is the best entertainment I have seen in a VERY long time. #bashthehash— Blake S (@HUSK3RGAM3R) May 28, 2019
Sooooooooo, 4chan is at it again. Now the # is a white supremacy symbol. They even use #bashthehash to advertise it. First it’s the 👌 symbol, now this. Bwahahahaha at how quickly the dolts jump on it also. You just can’t make..... oh, wait.— DeerBarber (@DeerBarber) May 27, 2019
It's not the first time 4chan pranksters have tried to convince people that a seemingly innocent and innocuous gesture was actually a secret alt-right signal.
In 2017, the “OK” hand gesture meaning ‘thanks’ fell prey to a similar 4chan effort to promote it as a signal used by white supremacists. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) even included it in its database of “hate symbols” and explained it was used by both genuine white supremacists and regular right-wingers “for the purpose of trolling liberals.”
Like this story? Share it with a friend!