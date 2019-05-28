 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Monument to Nazi collaborator Shukhevych unveiled in Western Ukraine

Published time: 28 May, 2019 17:46
Get short URL
Monument to Nazi collaborator Shukhevych unveiled in Western Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian nationalist rally in Kiev ©  Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko
A monument to Roman Shukhevych, a Nazi collaborator accused of mass murder of Poles and Jews, has been erected in the Western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankovsk.

"Roman Shukhevych needs no introduction in Ivano-Frankovsk," the city's mayor said, according to local media. "All the more strange that we didn't have a proper monument to him until now."

Shukhevych was one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), an extremist 'revolutionary' organization that employed terrorism to advance its ideology (which included totalitarianism and anti-Semitism). During World War II, he became a commander in the Nachtigall Battalion and later in the 201st Schutzmannschaft Battalion – Nazi military formations made up of Ukrainians including OUN militants.

Also on rt.com Latvia’s ban on Soviet uniforms during Victory Day celebrations an insult to liberators – Russian FM

The OUN is infamous for perpetrating the 1943 massacres of an estimated 100,000 Poles in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia areas, situated along the current borders between Poland and Ukraine. The Nachtigall Battalion is also accused of taking part in 1941 pogroms in Lvov, where over 6,000 Jews were killed, though its participation was not conclusively proved by international tribunals.

In modern-day Ukraine, however, Shukhevych is one of the Nazi collaborators (along with the notorious Stepan Bandera) celebrated as "fighters for the independence of Ukraine in the 20th century" against the communist Soviet rule of 1917-1991. Both Shukhevych and Bandera were briefly awarded the highest state award – the Hero of Ukraine – in 2007 and 2010 respectively, but both were later annulled.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies