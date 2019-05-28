Twitter explodes with JCB memes as Indians share appreciation for viral video of digger
The craze started after videos of JCBs doing what they do best, digging rubble, went viral on social media quickly racking up millions of views. It then inspired a wave of funny memes and jokes about people’s love for watching JCBs digging as the hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi trended on Twitter.
She- he must be thinking about other women— Dilip Sharma (@Imdilip_004) May 28, 2019
Him-#jcbkikhudayipic.twitter.com/4a5vjOt83S
Pic 1: crowd in SRK movies— Rahane haters ko bhagao (@rahaneswarrior) May 28, 2019
Pic2: crowd watching JCB ki khudai in India#jcbkikhudayipic.twitter.com/k2fNAYUfdE
Bollywood star Sunny Leone even joined in the fun, posting a photo of her standing on top of a JCB. “Career Change!?LOL” she wrote.
Career change!? LOL 😜 pic.twitter.com/nNg6hbSq4w— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 25, 2019
Many commenters joked that ‘jobless’ people with nothing better to do were spending their time watching JCB videos and giving them millions of views.
#jcbkikhudayi#jcbmemes#JCBkikhudai— Garvit Aggarwal (@sakht_londa) May 28, 2019
We live in a society pic.twitter.com/waHzhTbFv0
Google even saw a spike in searches for JCB videos and people questioning why the memes were going viral, India.com reports.
JCB machines responded to the love for its diggers, tweeting, “We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country!” It thanked its customers and fans for their “enthusiasm and support.”
We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayipic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ— JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019
