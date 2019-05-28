 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bye bye E. coli? Superbug-fighting compound discovered by scientists after 50 year hunt

Published time: 28 May, 2019 09:48 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 09:56
FILE PHOTO Antibiotic-resistant bacteria plate © Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett
Deadly, drug-resistant superbugs that endanger millions every year could soon be knocked out after scientists have discovered a compound that is toxic to the dangerous bacteria but not to humans.

Gram negative bacteria is a multi-drug resistant bug that threatens hospitals and nursing homes with deadly illnesses like pneumonia and bloodstream infections. It is an incredibly difficult infection to treat and is top of the World Health Organization’s list of priority pathogens that need new medicines. No new treatments have been created in 50 years.

However that looks set to change after researchers from Sheffield University tweaked the structures of metal-based compounds found in anticancer drugs. “We ended up with something that was toxic towards bacteria, particularly gram negative bacteria, and not toxic towards humans,”said Jim Thomas, professor of bio-inorganic chemistry at Sheffield University.

The compound killed antibiotic resistant gram-negative bacteria, including E. coli, during tests. After testing the compound on larvae, researchers now need to test it on mammals and humans.

“This breakthrough could lead to vital new treatments to life-threatening superbugs and the growing risk posed by antimicrobial resistance,” Thomas said.

