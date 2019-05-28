 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drunk students who vandalized Jewish cemetery in France not motivated by anti-Semitism, police say

Published time: 28 May, 2019 09:47
FILE PHOTO: A member of the Jewish community at the synagogue in Bordeaux, southwestern France, January 18, 2009. © Reuters / Regis Duvignau
A group of drunk students that smashed headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Bordeaux wasn’t motivated by anti-Semitism, French police have said.

Three intoxicated male students vandalized gravestones at the Portuguese Jewish Cemetery. One of them was arrested after injuring himself and asking a passerby for help. The individual then reported him to police.

Despite a reported uptick in anti-Semitic attacks in Europe, authorities said that the incident was not a hate crime.

“At face value, this had nothing to do with anti-Semitism,” a police official, who spoke with AFP, said. However, the police source did not offer an alternative explanation for the attack.

In recent years, some Jewish organizations have accused European authorities of whitewashing acts of vandalism and other crimes targeting Jewish communities.

