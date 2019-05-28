Drunk students who vandalized Jewish cemetery in France not motivated by anti-Semitism, police say

A group of drunk students that smashed headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Bordeaux wasn’t motivated by anti-Semitism, French police have said.

Three intoxicated male students vandalized gravestones at the Portuguese Jewish Cemetery. One of them was arrested after injuring himself and asking a passerby for help. The individual then reported him to police.

Despite a reported uptick in anti-Semitic attacks in Europe, authorities said that the incident was not a hate crime.

“At face value, this had nothing to do with anti-Semitism,” a police official, who spoke with AFP, said. However, the police source did not offer an alternative explanation for the attack.

In recent years, some Jewish organizations have accused European authorities of whitewashing acts of vandalism and other crimes targeting Jewish communities.

Also on rt.com BuzzFeed panned for claiming synagogue vandal was inspired by Ben Shapiro – an orthodox Jew

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!