Hundreds of inmates barricade themselves inside Ukraine prison amid massive riot (VIDEO)

Published time: 27 May, 2019 11:02 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 12:09
Screenshot © Ruptly
Around 500 inmates have barricaded themselves inside a jail in Odessa, Ukraine officials said adding that a car was set on fire inside the penitentiary centre. Four prison guards were injured during the clashes.

Prisoners are thought to be protesting against the poor food quality in the jail, local media reported. Police and special forces are at the scene.

A video, allegedly shot inside the jail, shows inmates building barricades while a voice in the background says the rioters are standing against the guards who are “cracking” the inmates’ heads “for nothing,” lamenting arbitrariness and corruption in the jail.

Meanwhile, footage from outside the building shows people gathering around the prison as plumes of smoke rise above the building. Photos from the scene also show police detaining several people, yet it was not immediately clear who they were.

Four prison personnel were injured in the skirmish, but there were no fatalities, officials said. Some reports also alleged that a number of inmates managed to escape the prison but those claims were later refuted.

