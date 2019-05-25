'Ratf***er and spy': British academic sues FBI informant & MSM for calling her Russian 'honeypot'

A Russian-born British historian is suing FBI informant Stefan Halper and several news outlets for defaming her as a "honeypot" working for the Kremlin to seduce Trump aide Michael Flynn. She says the scandal ruined her life.

Former Cambridge University academic Svetlana Lokhova has demanded $25 million from Halper, along with the Washington Post, New York Times, MSNBC, and Wall Street Journal, charging their "combined character assassination" over the past three years "injured her business as an academic and author, and propelled her to the epicenter of a massive fraudulent hoax about 'Russian collusion.'"

Calling Halper a "ratf***er and a spy, who embroiled an innocent woman in a conspiracy to undo the 2016 Presidential election," Lokhova says he colluded with the FBI, political operatives at the university where they both worked, and mainstream media journalists to paint her as a traitor and a "honeypot" who seduced Michael Flynn at a dinner in 2014 when he was US Director of National Intelligence. The FBI informant claimed Lokhova was "not a real academic" and that her "research was provided by Russian intelligence on the orders of Vladimir Putin" – and the media ran with the story for three years, hounding her out of her job and home and any hope of a normal life.

("Ratf***er," the suit helpfully explains in a footnote, "is a colorful and foul simile [sic] for 'pulling a dirty trick' coined by a Nixon campaign strategist.")

The suit alleges Halper fed the fake story of Lokhova seducing Flynn to the named media organizations, which despite knowing he was a spy failed to fact-check Halper's claims. Instead, she says, they crafted the story "out of whole cloth," knowing the "sensational and scandalous accusations of 'Russian collusion'" would catch fire – and, hopefully, burn the Trump campaign to the ground, "creat[ing] another Watergate."

While stating repeatedly that she is not, was not, and has never been a spy, Lokhova claims it is Halper who has extensive Russian intelligence connections – from whom he could have learned that she was not a spy. The former MI6 agent who invited her to the dinner with Flynn never would have done so if she'd been a spy, she says, and at no point did she so much as sit next to Flynn (she includes a photograph to illustrate this last point in which Flynn is flanked by two men). Indeed, she says, everything in the stories published about her is completely false, from the email from Flynn signed with a pet name inviting her to Moscow to work as his translator to the seduction of the former general on orders from Putin.

Lokhova learned from colleagues that Halper and another academic were spreading rumors about her, and those rumors soon found their way into print, where the story became more salacious with each retelling. Her attempts to correct the record were rebuffed, repeatedly. Journalists began showing up at her door.

After not only losing her job but two book contracts and seven years of work toward her PhD, Lokhova says she was forced to leave the country "in order to avoid public scrutiny, invasion of her privacy, and constant public ridicule," destroying her health and leaving her suicidal. For "insult, pain, embarrassment, humiliation, mental suffering, injury to her reputation, loss of income and business, special damages, costs, and other out-of-pocket expenses," she wants $25 million from those responsible.

The Mueller report and revelations that Halper may have used a "honeypot" gambit to try to entrap Trump aide George Papadopoulos vindicate her, Lokhova says, noting that while the special counsel interviewed Flynn 19 times, she was not interviewed once.

