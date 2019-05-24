Final results: Modi’s party wins overwhelming majority in Indian parliament

India’s ruling Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 out of 525 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, securing President Narendra Modi’s second term with his closest rival’s party taking only 52 places.

Modi celebrated his landslide victory after official voting ended on Friday with well beyond the simple majority needed to form a government. A remarkable 600 million people cast votes, making the event the largest election in history.

“The voting numbers in India's election is the biggest event in the history of the democratic world. The entire world has to recognise the democratic strength of India,” Modi told cheering crowds on Friday.

The Indian National Congress, Modi’s largest competitor led by Rahul Gandhi, managed to win only 52 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took 22 spots.

While no date has been set for the inauguration of the new government, BJP officials say Modi is already working on putting together his new cabinet. The job will not be easy: despite winning voters’ confidence, the new government faces a deeply troubled economy and serious security questions, on top of domestic obstacles to passing much needed reforms.

The BJP and its allies may control the lower house, but it might not have the numbers it needs in the upper house to push through desired economic reform measures.

World leaders, including President Donald Trump and regional rival Imran Khan of Pakistan, offered their congratulations. Media reports indicate that Modi will likely be sworn in next Thursday.

