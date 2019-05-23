 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'Modern fascism is breaking cover': Journalists react to Assange Espionage Act charges

Published time: 23 May, 2019 22:55
Get short URL
'Modern fascism is breaking cover': Journalists react to Assange Espionage Act charges
© Reuters / Henry Nicholls
The US government's indictment of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange on 17 additional charges under the Espionage Act has shocked and horrified journalists who are calling it an unprecedented attack on press freedom.

The new indictment claims Assange endangered the lives of individuals working for the US government when Wikileaks published leaked documents received from intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010. Under the draconian Espionage Act, which has never before been used against a journalist publishing classified information, Assange faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

"Assange was complicit with Chelsea Manning…in unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defense," the Department of Justice said in a statement, while National Security Division head John Demers insisted "Julian Assange is no journalist."

Actual journalists, however, were horrified by the "unprecedented assault on the First Amendment."

"This is the first time in history that anyone operating in a journalistic capacity has been charged under the Espionage Act," Michael Tracey tweeted, adding in another tweet that the charges represented "the gravest attack on the First Amendment in years — possibly ever." Even the Obama administration, which prosecuted more whistleblowers under the Espionage Act than all previous administrations combined, ultimately opted not to pursue charges against Assange, concerned such prosecution would violate the First Amendment.

John Pilger didn't mince words, declaring "Modern fascism is breaking cover" and warning mainstream media that they were next.

The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald highlighted the hypocrisy of mainstream media "proclaiming to be so very concerned about attacks on a free press" while remaining mute on Assange's prosecution - or even cheering it on.

WikiLeaks called it "the end of national security journalism and the first amendment, while NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden affirmed the case was much bigger than Assange, warning that it "will decide the future of media."

Also on rt.com ‘War on journalism’: Snowden slams US indictment against Assange

Even some mainstream media journalists finally seemed to realize the gravity of the situation. 

"What happens to Assange today can happen to the NYT or WaPo tomorrow," investigative journalist James Ball tweeted.

Jeffrey St. Clair of CounterPunch made an important distinction between Wikileaks' journalism and the mainstream media, however: "Assange has had to issue fewer corrections than the NYT and none of his stories has helped launch a war."

Assange was arrested last month upon his eviction from the Ecuadorean embassy in London. He is currently serving 50 months for an eight-year-old bail-jumping charge, having sought asylum in the embassy in 2012 out of concern that sexual assault charges levied against him by the Swedish government were a pretense for extradition to the US.

A US indictment unsealed last month charged him with conspiring with Manning to unlawfully access a government computer, but other whistleblowers warned other charges would follow.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies