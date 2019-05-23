EU’s Juncker says ‘stupid nationalists’ are ‘in love with their country’ & hate foreigners

Ahead of the EU elections, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has blasted “stupid nationalists,” who dare to “love their own counties” and dislike migrants.

Juncker took to CNN on Wednesday to share his belief the nationalist politicians pose a distinct threat to European unity with their stance on migration.

“These populist, nationalists, stupid nationalists, they are in love with their own countries,” he said, urging the EU to show “solidarity” with migrants instead.

They don’t like those coming from far away, I like those coming from far away… we have to act in solidarity with those who are in a worse situation than we are in.

Right-wing parties, which openly criticize the EU’s migration policies, have been on the rise in the past few years, and are expected to get a fair share of votes during the European elections. Juncker argued their success can be explained rather simply, since it’s “always easier to mobilize negative forces” than promote “positive” things.

In the same interview, Juncker found the ‘bright’ side of the never-ending Brexit fiasco that the UK got itself into, claiming that “since Brexit… the number of those in favor of the European Union is increasing because people are watching what is happening and they are seeing that leaving the European Union is not as easy as they were told.”

Juncker, who’s set to leave his post in late 2019, advocates a second Brexit referendum for the UK, yet he still believes the “result might not be any different.” Incidentally, independent immigration policy was one of the two major talking points of the Leave campaign, the other being the national sovereignty.

