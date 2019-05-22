UK must not ‘export its political crisis’ to EU, French politician warns

The UK should keep its political problems to itself and avoid “exporting” a Brexit-like crisis to the rest of Europe, a prominent French politician has warned.

“We respect the British. We ask them to allow us to go forward on our own path, and in the meantime we ask Britain not to export its political crisis over to the European Union,” said Nathalie Loiseau, France’s former minister of European affairs and a top candidate for Emmanuel Macron’s ‘En Marche!’ party in the upcoming European elections.

Loiseau stressed that it was up to Britain to decide whether or not it wanted to proceed with Brexit or opt for a second referendum.

Her comments come as Brussels expresses increasing levels of frustration over the UK’s postponed exit from the bloc.

The head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, stated in March that the EU was “running out of patience” with the UK over Brexit. He added that Britain’s approach to leaving the union has been so convoluted that if he were to compare Great Britain with a sphinx, “the sphinx would be an open book by comparison.”

Although the UK’s political woes have been grabbing headlines, there seems to be an alarming amount of Europeans who lack confidence in their own political leaders. A recent survey found that a staggering 25 percent of Europeans were in favor of allowing artificial intelligence to make important decisions for their country. The number was even higher – one in three – for the Netherlands, UK, and Germany.

With Brexit still in limbo, Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday outlined a “new deal” for the UK’s departure from the EU, including an offer to allow parliament to vote on whether a second referendum should be held to decide the polarizing issue.

