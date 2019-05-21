‘Where are the headlines?’ Roger Waters points to Syria gas attack ‘stench’ in wake of leaked report

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has slammed the official narrative surrounding an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria last year, citing a report that states no such attack took place.

After the media came out in force to claim Syrian President Bashar Assad dropped canisters of chlorine gas on his own people in Douma, Syria last April, the West took action. Britain, France, and the US pounded government positions with air and missile strikes in response, killing six soldiers and three civilians.

“You didn’t have to be a bloodhound to smell the rat,” Waters wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

While the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) declared this March that Assad was responsible for the attack, a newly surfaced OPCW engineer’s report directly contradicts the organization’s claim. The report suggests that so-called gas canisters were placed at the scene of the attack by hand, implicating the various ‘rebel’ groups active in the area, and not the Syrian government.

“The chances that there was a chemical weapons attack are negligible,” Waters wrote. “There will probably be no headlines, we are living in a dystopian nightmare where big brother writes the narrative, and the peoples only responsibility is to remain comfortably numb.”

Dr. Piers Robinson, head of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda, and Media – the independent organization that verified and released the new report – told RT that he would like to know “what kind of political pressure might have been brought to bear on the OPCW” by Paris, London and Washington to suppress an internal engineering report.

With mainstream media outlets avoiding the story, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria warned on Tuesday that militant groups in Syria are gearing up to stage fresh “chemical provocations” in Idlib and Aleppo provinces, possibly targeting refugees. The terrorist group ‘Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham’ have created a special “chemical wing” to stage the attack, the center claimed.

Fighting between terrorists associated with the Al-Nusra Front and the Syrian Army has escalated in the Idlib region since the beginning of May.

