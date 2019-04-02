 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mayhem in Malaysia as ferocious water spout damages 50 buildings (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 15:18
Residents in George Town, Malaysia were horrified as a ferocious waterspout descended on the city’s streets in a rampage that lasted roughly 15 minutes, damaging some 50 buildings in the process.

The waterspout ripped the roofs off several houses and felled multiple trees in the Tanjung Tokong suburb of the city after appearing just a short distance offshore mere minutes beforehand. Thankfully, none of the city’s roughly 200,000 residents were injured during the rare weather event on Monday.

“The sound of the wind was deafening and I saw part of the roof of my house being flown [sic: blown] away by the wind ... indeed it was very scary and took place for the first time in the 50 years I have been staying here,” Resident Nona Khalid, 75, told Channel News Asia.

