Second explosive device in a week found in Dutch city, area cordoned off

Dutch police have responded to the discovery of an explosive device, the second such incident this week in the Netherlands.

The explosive device, resembling a grenade, was discovered at about 8:30am local time at the Nieuw Zeist cafe, in a residential area in the town of Zeist, near Utrecht. Reports by local media suggest the device had been left there deliberately, however, this was not confirmed by police.

Police responding to the discovery said in a statement on Twitter that the device was successfully “defused” by attending law enforcement and a police cordon remains in place on the street while a forensic examination takes place.

The incident is the second such discovery of an explosive device in the province this week. In the early hours of Monday morning, police removed and destroyed a device after it was discovered on Utrecht’s Vlampijpstraat.

