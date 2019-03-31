More than 1,600 reports of alleged violations during Ukraine’s election, 17 criminal probes opened

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said it received over 1,600 complaints and opened 17 criminal cases during Sunday’s election day. The election commission, however, said no significant violations have happened.

Details coming from different parts of the Ukrainian government seemingly paint two different pictures of what is going on in the country, which is holding the first round of presidential elections on Sunday.

The Interior Ministry has been giving regular updates on reported violations of the law in relation to the poll. The latest at the time of writing said that police received more than 1,600 complaints about alleged violations. Those include 112 tips of illegal campaigning on the silence day and 35 claims of voter bribery. The report said 17 criminal cases have been launched in response.

Ukraine’s Election Commission didn’t see any serious violations, however, despite the complaints to police.

The Central Election Commission said it received just 11 complaints about irregularities. “As of now, the election of the president of Ukraine proceeds in a regular way, no systemic violations have been established so far,” a commission spokesperson told journalists.

Ukrainians are choosing from a record 39 candidates for the highest office in the nation. If no one wins over 50 percent of the vote, a second round will be held in three weeks. The commission reported a turnout of 45.1 percent.