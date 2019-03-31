HomeWorld News

Saudi Arabia ‘absolutely rejects’ any steps impacting Syrian sovereignty over Golan heights

Published time: 31 Mar, 2019 10:50 Edited time: 31 Mar, 2019 11:59
Get short URL
Saudi Arabia ‘absolutely rejects’ any steps impacting Syrian sovereignty over Golan heights
Syrian soldiers look at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near Daraa, Syria. August 2018 © Hummam Sheikh Ali / Xinhua / Global Look Press
Saudi King Salman said he “absolutely rejects” any steps that would undermine Syrian sovereignty over the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, after US President Donald Trump recognized the area as Israeli territory.

Speaking at an Arab League event in Tunisia on Sunday, Salman also reiterated his support for a ‘two-state solution’ for Israel and Palestine, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

Read more
'Why not give Israel North & South Carolina?' Syrian envoy asks US at UN 'Why not give Israel North & South Carolina?' Syrian envoy asks US at UN

His remarks came as a strong rebuff to US President Donald Trump, who signed a declaration last week officially recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel. The strategic area was captured from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967, and has since remained under Israeli control.

In 1981, the UN Security Council unanimously voted to declare the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights illegal and demanded that Tel Aviv “rescind” it.

Trump's move, not surprisingly, was praised by the Israeli government and drew fierce criticism from Syria, which blasted the annexation of its territory as “null and void.”

The issue also caused a rift with some of the US’ NATO allies. French leader Emmanuel Macron said that the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights “violates international law and creates tension in the region.”

The Saudi king’s affirmation of East Jerusalem as Palestinian is another clear rebuke of Washington’s policy, since Trump recognized the whole of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv. That also did not go down well with Washington’s allies as some cautioned saying it put the whole perspective of the peace process in jeopardy.

Washington and Riyadh struck several major arms deals recently. However, their relations became strained over Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was allegedly murdered on the orders of the Saudi royal family.

Also on rt.com US backs Israel’s ‘sovereignty’ over Golan Heights, proving sovereignty is not something it respects

President Trump condemned the murder and sanctioned several Saudi officials in connection with the case. The White House is now being pressured at home to take more action against the kingdom as Trump did not back down from the multi-billion dollar arms contracts with Riyadh.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies