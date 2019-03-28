US calls airstrike on Yemeni hospital ‘awful’... then asks Saudis to investigate THEMSELVES

The “reports” about the deadly bombing of a Save the Children hospital in Yemen are “awful,” a State Department spokesperson said, urging the Saudi-led coalition to investigate the incident in a “transparent” fashion.

The attack on the hospital occurred earlier this week, leaving at least seven people, including children, dead and injuring eight more. Washington is aware of the “reports” on the matter, yet is still seeking to learn more about the incident.

“I saw those reports, they're awful. The United States takes them seriously and we're seeking more information,” the spokesman, Robert Palladino, told a media briefing on Thursday.

The State Dept describes reports of a Saudi strike on a hospital in Yemen as “awful” and “tragic” but can’t say if Pompeo raised it in his meeting today (readout below) pic.twitter.com/HZv6F2Etcg — Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) 28 марта 2019 г.

The official urged the Saudi-led coalition, which has waged war on Yemen for four years already, to investigate their own actions well and do it in a “transparent” manner.

“We understand that the Saudi-led coalition has referred the results of this targeting operation to the joint incidents assessment team for their review and their investigation,” Palladino said. “The United States urges a transparent investigation.”

It remained unclear, however, if the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the issue of the hospital bombing with the Saudis personally, as Palladino was not able to confirm or deny it. Earlier on Thursday, Pompeo met Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, talking about “the US-Saudi partnership,” “countering Iranian regime,” and other issues.

