HomeWorld News

Stormtrooper: Man flies into Turkish tempest riding… an umbrella? (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Mar, 2019 10:36
Get short URL
Stormtrooper: Man flies into Turkish tempest riding… an umbrella? (VIDEO)
© Twitter / Daily Sabah
Jaw-dropping footage of a man being literally blown away while trying to secure a giant patio umbrella during a storm in southern Turkey has gone viral on social media.

The man, identified as Sadık Kocadalli, attempted to prevent a rogue gust of wind from carrying the colossal canopy off but got far more than he bargained for.

Kocadalli stepped on the umbrella’s base in an effort to provide some ballast but such was mother nature's wrath that the ferocious winds simply lifted him off the ground to the consternation of his friends.

“I’m fine actually. After I realized the umbrella was going to keep going up, I jumped off. I think I rose three or four meters,” the accidental Mary Poppins impersonator told reporters.

Also on rt.com Onlookers watch in horror as NZ bridge BREAKS APART during intense flooding (VIDEOS)

Another man, Mehmet Ali Bıcakci, was not so lucky, however, as he was knocked unconscious, suffering a broken foot and broken ribs in the process when the offending umbrella came crashing back down to Earth.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies