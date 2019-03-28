HomeWorld News

Footage of India’s satellite-killer missile launch appears online (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Mar, 2019 10:12
Video purporting to show footage of India launching the missile it used to successfully destroy one of its own satellites has been published by Indian news outlets.

Wednesday's Mission Shakti launch showcased India’s transition to a “space superpower” and military technological sophistication. The missile hit a target satellite some 300km away in low-Earth orbit and was hailed as an “unprecedented achievement” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

