Footage of India’s satellite-killer missile launch appears online (VIDEO)
#WATCH Visuals from the launch of the anti satellite missile used in #MissionShakti#ASATpic.twitter.com/IEIhtHpPgs— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019
Wednesday's Mission Shakti launch showcased India’s transition to a “space superpower” and military technological sophistication. The missile hit a target satellite some 300km away in low-Earth orbit and was hailed as an “unprecedented achievement” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
.@DRDO_India successfully launched the Ballistic Missile Defence #BMD Interceptor missile, in an Anti-Satellite #ASAT missile test #MissionShakti engaging an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode from the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island pic.twitter.com/n5DEWLQpSp— PIB India (@PIB_India) March 27, 2019
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!