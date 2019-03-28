Footage of India’s satellite-killer missile launch appears online (VIDEO)

Video purporting to show footage of India launching the missile it used to successfully destroy one of its own satellites has been published by Indian news outlets.

Wednesday's Mission Shakti launch showcased India’s transition to a “space superpower” and military technological sophistication. The missile hit a target satellite some 300km away in low-Earth orbit and was hailed as an “unprecedented achievement” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

.@DRDO_India successfully launched the Ballistic Missile Defence #BMD Interceptor missile, in an Anti-Satellite #ASAT missile test #MissionShakti engaging an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode from the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island pic.twitter.com/n5DEWLQpSp — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 27, 2019

