‘Attack on sovereignty & territorial integrity’ – Syria reacts to Trump’s Golan Heights move

Calling the decision a "flagrant attack" on Syrian territorial sovereignty, an official from Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s claim to the occupied Golan Heights.

The decision embodies Washington’s support for “Zionist occupation,” the Foreign Ministry told Syrian state media in a statement. It also stressed that Trump’s decision shows extreme contempt for international law, and is a “slap in the face” for the international community which has condemned the occupation of the Golan Heights in the United Nations.

Trump does not have the right or legal capacity to legitimize the occupation of other’s territory, and America’s aggressive policy will leave the region and the world vulnerable to danger.

It added that the decision “makes the United States the main enemy of the Arabs.”



