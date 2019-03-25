Israel starts striking Hamas targets throughout Gaza in response to rocket attack
French Muslim council files against Facebook & YouTube for distributing Christchurch shooting video

Published time: 25 Mar, 2019 14:41
© Handout / AFP
The French Council of Muslim Faith (CFCM) announced they will file a complaint against Facebook and YouTube for hosting the video of the New Zealand shooting, claiming the platforms helped spread the shooter’s hateful message.

The CFCM announced their decision to file the complaint on Monday, saying the social media sites had disseminated “violent messages inciting terrorism,” which “seriously undermine human dignity” and were “likely to be seen or perceived by a minor,” according to a copy of the complaint sent to AFP.

The CFCM is a non-profit organization that serves as an unofficial mediator between the French government and the country’s Muslim population.

Facebook says that they worked “around the clock,” erasing 1.5mn instances of the video of the shooting which left 50 Muslim worshippers dead in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15. Nonetheless, the 17-minute video filmed by the gunman during the attack remains readily available, leading some to question the effectiveness of Facebook’s content moderation tools.

