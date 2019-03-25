Big trouble in little China: Elephant’s stroll through city streets captured in crazy drone VIDEO

A young, wild male Asian elephant who became separated from his herd caused havoc by taking a detour through the city in southwestern China over the weekend. Local authorities managed to capture the peculiar scene using a drone.

The young male elephant had been driven away by a larger male within the herd, according to SBS, when he began exploring the streets of Meng'a in Yunnan Province, in southwestern China, on Sunday.

His stroll about town was safely recorded using a drone deployed by local forestry officials, though many stunned bystanders can be seen risking life and limb to capture the chaos on their smartphones.

Bewildered locals kept their distance from the puzzled pachyderm while local police and firefighters carefully shepherded him out of the town to the safety of his herd, a process which took some 30 minutes.

The young male reportedly damaged some nine cars in other towns he visited in the area.

