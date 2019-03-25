6 injured after rocket from Gaza hits house north of Tel Aviv – IDF, police

A house in central Israel has reportedly been hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, local news outlets report, after air defense alarms went off across Jewish communities early on Monday morning.

"Following the alarm reported in the Sharon area, one launch from the Gaza Strip was identified moving toward Israeli territory," the IDF said in their latest statement in Hebrew.

The projectile struck a home in the Mishmeret community on the Sharon plain, Israeli police confirm. The house caught fire and partially collapsed, but firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames as rescuers searched the rubble for survivors.

נזק רב בבית שנפגע ישירות בשרון. בין הפצועים גם פעוטות pic.twitter.com/YS5Y9Pb47T — Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) March 25, 2019

At least six residents of the building were wounded in the attack, including two infants who suffered light injuries, Magen David Adom ambulance service confirmed to the Times of Israel. An investigation into the attack has been launched.

תיעוד מזירת נפילת הרקטה בשרון @OrHeller



(צילום: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א) pic.twitter.com/z0qwM4soCr — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 25, 2019

#BREAKING: First video from the scene where the rocket fired from #Gaza destroyed a house in a Moshav north of Tel Aviv in central #Israel.

(Video credit @OrHeller) pic.twitter.com/FZbgtk58H1 — Instant News Alerts (@InstaNewsAlerts) March 25, 2019

Immediately after the projectile struck the house around 5am local time, emergency rescue workers rushed to the scene to help the injured, among them two infants, Channel 10 news correspondent Or Heller reported from the scene, posting a video of the aftermath. Footage shows a number of structures destroyed.

This Israeli house was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza at 5 am. 6 people injured.



Good morning to you too Hamas. pic.twitter.com/O42DevCMOl — Sacha Rojtman Dratwa (@SachaDratwa) March 25, 2019

Tensions between Israel and Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, have been on the rise the past week, amid ongoing confrontations at the fence separating the Palestinian enclave from Israel.

As well as sending a number of incendiary balloons over the border, Hamas has also mobilized the so-called “night-time unit” that launches pyrotechnics and sets off homemade explosives under cover of darkness. On Sunday, Tel Aviv again retaliated against the militant group, striking at least two Hamas posts.

🚨 BREAKING: Air-raid sirens sounded in central Israel. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/BqIXDTveKf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 25, 2019

