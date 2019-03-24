Furniture slides & crashes around stricken Viking Sky cruise ship in horrifying passenger VIDEO

Alarming footage from a passenger on board a cruise ship in distress off Norway shows the terrifying conditions on board as furniture slides uncontrollably around the deck and ceiling panels crash down on stunned passengers.

The Viking Sky ship issued a mayday signal Saturday after its engines failed. Rescue helicopters began airlifting hundreds of the passengers from the stricken vessel before three of the ship’s four engines were restarted about 18 hours after the alert.

Passengers shared shocking footage from on board the vessel as it pitched wildly in the churning waters, sending unmoored furnishings clattering across the ship.

The ship, which had 1,373 people on board at the time of the engine failure, is currently being towed to port at Molde in Norway.

