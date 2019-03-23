Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Colombia
HomeWorld News

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Colombia

Published time: 23 Mar, 2019 19:59 Edited time: 23 Mar, 2019 20:11
Get short URL
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Colombia
A major 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Andes region in western Colombia, the US Geological Service has reported. Videos showing some trembling have been uploaded on social media.

The quake struck at 14:21 (local time) (19:21 GMT) at a depth of 113 kilometers some seven kilomteres away from the town of El Dovio.

There have been no immediate reports about any casualties or damage in the wake of the earthquake.

El Dovio is located some 370 kilometers west of the Colombian capital of Bogota.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies