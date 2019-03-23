Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Colombia

A major 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Andes region in western Colombia, the US Geological Service has reported. Videos showing some trembling have been uploaded on social media.

The quake struck at 14:21 (local time) (19:21 GMT) at a depth of 113 kilometers some seven kilomteres away from the town of El Dovio.

#Temblor#Valle#Colombia... Menos mal estaba en la hamaca meneandome y no lo sentí pero si lo ví en los helechos que están colgados en mi patio. pic.twitter.com/ZkzXWrsfAi — Luis Eduardo Burbano (@Starleba) March 23, 2019

There have been no immediate reports about any casualties or damage in the wake of the earthquake.

El Dovio is located some 370 kilometers west of the Colombian capital of Bogota.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW