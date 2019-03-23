HomeWorld News

‘$1mn for Mueller report’: WikiLeaks seeks to publish ‘Russia collusion’ probe findings in full

Published time: 23 Mar, 2019 00:59
Whistleblowing website WikiLeaks has launched a fundraiser to “facilitate the full publication” of the long-awaited Russiagate report, as many wonder: why pay for a nothingburger that’s poised to be released to the public anyway?

While some wondered if the WikiLeaks’ twitter account was ‘hacked’ by the Democrats, many wondered why the whistleblowers’ website would seek to raise so much money to publish ‘literally nothing.’

Most netizens, however, seemed puzzled by the initiative, with reactions ranging from accusations of trying to ‘bribe’ Robert Mueller to the idea that WikiLeaks is trying to get hold of the report to release a ‘redacted’ version of it.

Unsurprisingly, memes ensued as well, with many offering their versions of the report, for free.

