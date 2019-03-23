‘$1mn for Mueller report’: WikiLeaks seeks to publish ‘Russia collusion’ probe findings in full

Whistleblowing website WikiLeaks has launched a fundraiser to “facilitate the full publication” of the long-awaited Russiagate report, as many wonder: why pay for a nothingburger that’s poised to be released to the public anyway?

While some wondered if the WikiLeaks’ twitter account was ‘hacked’ by the Democrats, many wondered why the whistleblowers’ website would seek to raise so much money to publish ‘literally nothing.’

Most netizens, however, seemed puzzled by the initiative, with reactions ranging from accusations of trying to ‘bribe’ Robert Mueller to the idea that WikiLeaks is trying to get hold of the report to release a ‘redacted’ version of it.

Hmm do you mean to say you are offering the AG a million dollar bribe? LOL nahh I’m good. #Compromised — Breck (@Breck0882) March 23, 2019

Wow. Trying to dupe folks out of money for absolutely nothing 🤣🤣🤣



Chuck and Nancy will ensure it is. — Russell (@xjrh20xx) March 22, 2019

Hahahahaha. Can’t wait to read the GRU edition. Hahahahaha — CAB (@bailey_cq) March 22, 2019

Unsurprisingly, memes ensued as well, with many offering their versions of the report, for free.

Amazon will give it to you for about $12 pic.twitter.com/ohiLPnCIxe — Tai Decker 🇺🇸 (@TaiDecker) March 23, 2019

You want this?https://t.co/pDSb1FKIqo — John Galt, Expecting the Black Swan (@bitcoin_SARL) March 22, 2019

