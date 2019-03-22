‘Fake feminist!’ WATCH female MP blast Trudeau in Parliament for ‘silencing’ strong women

An opposition lawmaker tore into Canada’s proud ‘feminist’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s record on women, saying that the PM has tried to shut them up as he faces a political corruption scandal.

Conservative lawmaker Michelle Rempel blasted Trudeau for “muzzling strong, principled women” during a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

“He asked for strong women, and this is what they look like!” she proclaimed, referring to the former justice minister and attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould who recently accused the Trudeau-led government of meddling in a large-scale corruption probe.

That’s not what a feminist looks like… Every day that he refuses to allow the attorney general to testify and tell her story is another day he’s a fake feminist!

The PM was visibly taken aback by someone casting doubt on his feminist credibility – so much so that, as he rose to reply to Rempel, he forgot which language he planned to use that day.

She wiped the parliament’s floor with him, he didn’t know in what language to respond. pic.twitter.com/GPkbyiyH5t — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) March 21, 2019

Trudeau quickly jumped to respond in English, only to quickly revert back to French. That earned him loud jeers and boos from the opposition.

In his defense, the prime minister said that his government “invested millions of dollars in helping women all across the country” and will continue to fight for gender equality.

“I’m proud to have strong and outstanding women serving not just in the Cabinet but within our caucus,” he claimed.

But Rempel wasn’t finished yet. She immediately recalled how Trudeau used similar defense tactics last year when he said that there was no need to investigate the groping allegations put forward against him by a female reporter.

Earlier Rempel’s conservative colleague, Candice Bergen also attacked Trudeau in similar language, slamming him as “nothing but a fake feminist.”

Justin Trudeau has been promoting himself as a champion of women’s rights. He even once insisted that the word “peoplekind” should be used instead of “mankind.”

His image, already tarnished by the groping allegations, received another blow as Trudeau became embroiled in the high-profile scandal over construction company SNC-Lavalin.

The company was accused of using bribes to secure government contracts in Libya. In late February, former attorney general Wilson-Raybould testified to lawmakers that government officials “barraged” her with demands to drop the probe. She said that she believed her stance led to her eventual dismissal.

The opposition then tried to summon Wilson-Raybould for additional testimony, but the meeting to discuss this issue was abruptly shut down by the members of Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

